Miami Weather: Gorgeous day ahead with plenty of sun

MIAMI - It was a cooler start to Thursday morning with lows falling to the upper 50s and low 60s.

A beautiful day ahead with plenty of sunshine, low humidity, a pleasant breeze, and highs in the mid to upper 70s. We'll enjoy mainly dry weather.

Sunny and breezy NEXT Weather

Thursday night will not be as chilly, but still cool with overnight lows in the 60s.

The warming trend begins Friday afternoon as highs climb to the low 80s and the winds shift out of the south. We stay breezy and warm up this weekend with higher rain chances due to a cold front on the way.

Wet Sunday NEXT Weather

Saturday morning will be mild with lows in the 70s and highs will rise to the mid-80s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening. Sunday looks soggy with the potential for heavy and steady rain. Highs will be near 80 degrees. Warm weather sticks around early to middle of next week.