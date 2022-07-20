Watch CBS News
Miami Weather: Feel-like temps in triple digits, again

By Jennifer Correa

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Wednesday 7/20/22 6AM
NEXT Weather forecast for Wednesday 7/20/22 6AM 01:53

MIAMI - Another hot day in South Florida with Wednesday afternoon highs in the 90s and feel-like temperatures soaring above the 100-degree mark.

In fact, some cities across Broward and Miami-Dade may hit 105 degrees on the heat index scale.

This dry and hot setup continues for Wednesday and Thursday, with rain chances between 10 to 20 % there will not be any relief from this excessive heat.

Excessive heat poses threats when hanging out outside or working outdoors during the middle of the afternoon so it is critical to drink plenty of water, try to take breaks under shaded areas or go into a building with A/C. Most importantly, never ever leave a child or pet in a car.

Summer storms return on Friday and the rain chance rises through the weekend into early next week. Scattered storms during Friday and weekend afternoons are expected to bring relief from these hot summer days.  

