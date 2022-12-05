Miami Weather: Cool start, seasonable afternoon high temps

MIAMI - South Florida woke to a cooler start with temperatures in the mid-60s across Broward and Miami-Dade, some inland areas saw the low 60s.

A beautiful day ahead with mostly sunny skies and highs climbing to around 80 degrees. A few showers will be possible later due to the northeast wind flow. But the rain chance is low.

Due to the onshore flow, there is a high risk of rip currents.

As high pressure builds in and provides dry, stable air Tuesday will be mainly dry with highs in the low 80s. Spotty showers are possible on Wednesday as the breeze builds.

Late week lows will be slightly milder in the low 70s and highs will remain close to normal in the low 80s. Next weekend is looking seasonable with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday.