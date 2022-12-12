Miami Weather: Cool, foggy start, mix of sun & clouds in the afternoon

MIAMI - South Florida woke to some very dense fog in spots this Monday morning. The thick fog reduced visibility to a quarter of a mile or less for some neighborhoods. A dense fog advisory was issued through 9 a.m.

We enjoyed a cool start with lows falling to the mid to upper 60s.

Highs climb to the low 80s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Mainly dry today and the rain chance stays low through midweek.

We'll continue to enjoy comfortable mornings and highs will be seasonable around 80 degrees.

By late week we'll be warmer with lows in the low 70s and highs in the mid-80s. The humidity and rain chance will rise ahead of our next cold front.

Friday some showers and storms will be possible. Friday night into Saturday morning, the coldest air of the season arrives. This weekend we'll enjoy a taste of winter as lows will fall to the upper 50s. Saturday highs will only reach the low 70s. Sunday will be pleasant with highs in the upper 70s.