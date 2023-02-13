Miami Weather: Chilly start, warm up this week

MIAMI - A chilly start to Monday morning with lows falling to mostly the mid to upper 50s.

In the afternoon highs climb to the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies. There is still a chill in the air overnight into Tuesday morning as temperatures tumble to the 50s again. Some inland areas may drop to the low 50s.

Gorgeous Valentine's Day NEXT Weather

It will be a lovely Valentine's Day with highs in the mid to upper 70s, with plenty of sunshine and mainly dry conditions.

Wednesday morning's lows will not be as cold, in the upper 60s, and highs will climb to around 80 degrees.

The warming trend continues mid to late week.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

Highs will climb to the low 80s on Thursday and mid-80s on Friday with the chance for a few showers.

This weekend will not be as warm with highs in the upper 70s and the potential for spotty showers Saturday and Sunday.