Miami Weather: Breezy and warm, rain chance increases over weekend

MIAMI - Thursday got off to a mild, muggy start with a few quick showers blowing in on the breeze.

Highs climb to the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. The strong east wind is leading to a high risk of rip currents at the beach and small craft should exercise caution.

Friday we stay warm and breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Isolated showers will be possible.

This weekend the rain chance rises due to a frontal boundary, a low pressure system and more moisture around.

Afternoon showers on Easter Sunday NEXT Weather

Saturday we'll wake up to some showers then enjoy drier weather midday before some storms develop in the afternoon.

On Easter Sunday morning we'll enjoy a mainly dry start and then showers and storms develop in the afternoon and evening. The rain chance will be highest Sunday into Monday.