Miami Weather: Breezy and warm, rain chance increases over weekend

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Thursday got off to a mild, muggy start with a few quick showers blowing in on the breeze.

Highs climb to the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. The strong east wind is leading to a high risk of rip currents at the beach and small craft should exercise caution.

Friday we stay warm and breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Isolated showers will be possible.

This weekend the rain chance rises due to a frontal boundary, a low pressure system and more moisture around.

Saturday we'll wake up to some showers then enjoy drier weather midday before some storms develop in the afternoon.

On Easter Sunday morning we'll enjoy a mainly dry start and then showers and storms develop in the afternoon and evening. The rain chance will be highest Sunday into Monday.

Lissette Gonzalez
Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on April 6, 2023 / 7:57 AM

