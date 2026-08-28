Miami nail salon boarded up after car plows through front entrance, but nobody was hurt

A Miami nail salon was boarded up Friday night after a vehicle crashed through its front entrance earlier in the afternoon.

The incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. at VN Nail Salon on Southwest 22nd Street. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed that everyone inside the business was safe and no injuries were reported.

According to information provided to CBS News Miami, the driver was a woman in her 70s who reportedly mistook the accelerator for the brake pedal, sending the vehicle into the salon.

Cellphone footage from the scene showed shattered glass and debris scattered across the salon floor, with the front door frame visibly bent. Aerial video from Chopper 4 showed crews working into the night to secure the structure and board up the damaged entrance, while orange traffic cones blocked the area.

Suzette Chavez, a customer of the salon, expressed shock at the scene.

"I couldn't believe it," Chavez said, noting that she had previously sat in the same chairs damaged during the crash. "It's very scary."

A worker at the business estimated that repairs could take one to two weeks. The incident remains under investigation by the Miami Police Department.