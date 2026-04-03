Miami tugboat captain in 2025 barge-sailboat accident that killed 3 children pleads not guilty to manslaughter

For the first time, CBS News Miami is speaking with the attorney for a tugboat captain who was accused of seaman's manslaughter after three children were killed in an accident last summer when they were on a sailboat.

Attorney Walter A. Reynoso spoke with CBS News Miami moments after his client, 46-year-old Yusiel Lopez Insua, appeared before a judge in federal court in Miami. A plea of not guilty was entered for Insua, and bond was set at $100,000. Insua was ordered to have no contact with any of the surviving victims or witnesses, surrender his travel documents, and not operate any vessels.

Reynoso told CBS News Miami that Insua had no prior criminal history and was not considered a flight risk.

"The client is deeply saddened by the accident that cost the lives of 3 small children. He extends his condolences to the families and loved ones," Reynoso said. He continued, "We intend to accept responsibility for his conduct, and out of respect for the victims' families and the court process at this time, we do not have a further comment". When asked if his client felt awful, Reynoso replied, "He has not slept. It is a tragedy".

Reynoso also revealed that he hoped to resolve the case without a jury trial. Insua faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. His wife was at the hearing but did not want to comment afterwards.

On Wednesday, Lorenzo Palomares, the attorney for the company that owns the barge, said Insua was a good employee. "We never had a problem with him at Waterfront Construction. He has been with Waterfront for over 12 years and has never been involved in an accident like this or anything of this kind," Palomares said. Palomares also said of Insua, "I have seen him cry".

In court, the judge said Insua is accused of misconduct and negligence resulting in a loss of life. Authorities said Insua did not see the stalled sailboat because he had obstructed visibility and did not have a lookout.

A group of five girls and a 19-year-old sailing instructor were on the sailboat when it was struck by a barge near Hibiscus Island on July 28, 2025. Seven-year-old Mila Yankelevich, 10-year-old Arielle Buchman, and 13-year-old Erin Ko lost their lives. A fourth girl was hospitalized. A fifth girl and the instructor were treated on the scene.

In a statement, US Attorney Jason A. Redding Quinones said, "This information alleges a preventable loss of life on our waterways, including the failure to follow basic maritime safety rules and cellphone use during transit at or near the time of collision".