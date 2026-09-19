Teen reportedly wounded after shooting in Miami, officials say

An investigation is underway after Miami Fire-Rescue reports a teen was reportedly shot and wounded overnight.

MFR said crews were sent to the scene along Northwest 23rd Court and Northwest 38th Street in the Allapattah area just before 2 a.m. Saturday. Crews said they responded to a report of a 17-year-old with an alleged gunshot wound. MFR reports the teen was taken to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition.

The agency also said a 45-year-old woman was taken to a hospital shortly after. She did not have injuries; MFR said it was just for evaluation.

No further details have been shared. CBS News Miami will update this article should more information be released.