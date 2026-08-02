Miami students return to school as local organizations focus on uplifting every child

As thousands of South Florida students prepare to return to the classroom, families raising children and young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities are looking for resources and support to help them navigate the new school year and plan for the future.

Alliance Community & Employment Services (ACES) is bringing families, educators, disability advocates, employers, healthcare professionals and community organizations together for its Leaders with a Destiny Summit on Saturday, Aug. 8, at Miami Dade College North Campus.

The free community event is designed to give families access to information and resources focused on education, empowerment, inclusion, workforce readiness and long-term independence for youth with disabilities.

The summit will feature a leadership panel with community leaders and advocates, along with educational breakout sessions for parents and caregivers.

Families will also have the opportunity to connect with organizations and service providers at a community resource and vendor fair, offering information about support available throughout the year.

The event will also include complimentary lunch, networking opportunities and a backpack and school supply giveaway, while supplies last.

Organizers say the summit comes at an important time for families as they prepare for the new school year and navigate critical conversations about educational advocacy and creating opportunities for young people with disabilities to thrive both in school and beyond.'

The Leaders with a Destiny Summit will take place Saturday, Aug. 8, at Miami Dade College North Campus.

The event is free and open to the community.