Police arrest pair accused of burglarizing more than 15 cars in Miami Springs

Two suspects caught on camera burglarizing more than 15 cars in Miami Springs were arrested less than 24 hours later.

Police say they got away with a gun, credit cards, and two vehicles in what neighbors describe as a quiet neighborhood.

Officers arrested the accused thieves in West Hialeah as they got into one of the stolen cars.

The burglaries happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities say the pair used a catwalk near North Royal Poinciana Boulevard to look for unlocked vehicles.

CBS News Miami

Police say they received numerous calls about the break-ins and, with help from Hialeah police and the Florida Highway Patrol, arrested both suspects. Christopher Caceres, 22, and an unidentified 16-year-old were taken into custody.

Officers say six firearms were recovered at one of their homes, including the one stolen in Miami Springs. The other guns were tied to a separate burglary in Hialeah.

"Caceres is facing several burglary charges. It's unclear what charges the minor is facing."

CBS News Miami spoke to a victim who says his five guns were stolen from his car.

"Not the wisest choice, but in this neighborhood, it's not really common to see any burglaries at all," the victim said.

Another victim, less than 10 minutes away, says one of their vehicles was stolen, and the other was burglarized.

"I mean, I still feel safe in this neighborhood," the neighbor said. "I think it's things that happen, and they're young, and it's unfortunate because their lives are ruined."

Both stolen vehicles were returned to their owners. Police are warning people to secure firearms and lock their car doors.