Miami Shores Police Chief speaks about weekend police-involved shooting after reported disturbance involving edged weapons

Miami Shores Police Chief Dave Golt is speaking with CBS News Miami after one of his officers shot an armed man with whom he had a confrontation on Sunday.

Golt said, "There was a confrontation at which time the officer did discharge his weapon."

Video on social media shows the man surrounded by paramedics and police before he was taken to Ryder Trauma Center.

Golt said the man is not being identified and no information will be released on his condition at this time.

According to police, they were called to Tropical Chevrolet at N.E. 88th St. and Biscayne Boulevard at 2:13 p.m. on Sunday after reports that a man with two large-edged weapons was causing a disturbance.

Golt spoke with CBS News Miami about the details of the case.

He said, "We received a call about a disturbance at Tropical Chevrolet. Our officer responded and they told us the subject had weapons on him. By the time the officer arrived he had left the scene. However, he was located by another officer at 86th Street and Biscayne Boulevard." -- which is just one block south of the Village of Miami Shores and in the City of Miami.

Golt could not say what the disturbance was about.

"I can only tell you that he came in with weapons and that was a concern to the dealership," he said.

Golt could not say if his department had a history with the suspect or knew who he was.

"At this point, that is part of the investigation, and as you know, this is early on and we can not release information on this," Golt said.

CBS News Miami asked if police were often called to make split-second decisions and he said,"It's dangerous. It is a profession that requires officers to understand what they are doing and to be able to make those decisions."

"We want our officers to come in to work and do their job and go home safe and that is what they should be doing. That is always a concern, the health and well being of officers. That is important to us," Golt said.

Golt says the officer is also not being identified at this point, and that no one else was injured. He stated the officer will be on administrative duties for a while and stressed this was an isolated case.

CBS News Miami reached out to Tropical Chevrolet but they declined to comment.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating the use of force by the officer, which is standard procedure in such cases.