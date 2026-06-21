Person shot by Miami Shores officer after reported disturbance involving edged weapons, authorities say

A person was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after being shot by a Miami Shores police officer following a reported disturbance involving edged weapons, authorities said.

According to Miami Shores Police, officers were dispatched around 2:13 p.m. to Tropical Chevrolet, located at 8880 Biscayne Blvd., after receiving reports of an individual carrying two large-edged weapons and causing a disturbance.

Police said the person left the dealership before officers arrived.

A short time later, a Miami Shores police officer encountered the individual near the intersection of Northeast 86th Street and Biscayne Boulevard. During that encounter, the officer discharged their firearm, striking the subject.

Officers immediately rendered first aid before Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the individual to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. Authorities said the person was receiving medical treatment, but no additional information about their condition was immediately released.

No officers or civilians were injured during the incident.

As is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Additional details have not yet been released.