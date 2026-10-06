Miami commissioner calls for investigation after 13-year-old dies following playground slide incident

A Miami city commissioner is calling for a thorough investigation and a review of playground equipment citywide after a 13-year-old boy died following an incident inside a slide at Shenandoah Park.

Olvin Cabrera Balladares was found inside the slide on Sept. 25 and died Oct. 1, according to his mother, Estefania Balladares. She said a screw caught her son's T-shirt, causing him to choke.

"A screw got caught on his shirt," Balladares told CBS News Miami in Spanish. "I think once he realized it, he tried to remove it, but the shirt must have choked him."

Her account of what happened has not been confirmed by city officials. The case remains under investigation.

According to Balladares, a man who had brought his children to the park found her son inside the slide hours after the incident. She said the teenager had one hand extended forward and the other toward his back.

The man called 911, and Olvin was hospitalized in intensive care. His mother said he remained intubated from Sept. 25 until Oct. 1.

Shenandoah Park closed while police investigated and has since reopened to the public.

Balladares, who is grieving the loss of her youngest of three children, urged city officials to ensure playground equipment is properly maintained.

"Today it was my boy, but tomorrow it could be someone else's child," she said in Spanish.

The death has also raised concerns among parents who bring their children to the park.

"I think it's devastating. It's a sad situation," said parent Nicolas Sammuel.

He said concerns about the slide's safety would remain "in the back of my mind."

Commissioner Rolando Escalona, whose District 3 includes Shenandoah Park, said Tuesday that he had asked the city administration to investigate the incident thoroughly.

"We have also requested that the administration review playground equipment across the City of Miami parks," Escalona said in a statement. "We will continue to follow the review closely as more information becomes available."

Some Shenandoah residents have launched a petition calling for a safety review and changes to the playground.

CBS News Miami also contacted the City of Miami for comment. The city said it would not comment while the investigation remains ongoing.