Plans to redevelop the former Miami Seaquarium property on Virginia Key are moving through Miami-Dade County's review process as environmental advocates raise concerns over potential impacts on Biscayne Bay.

South Florida developer Terra, operating through its affiliate Resilient Aquarium LLC, is proposing to transform the waterfront site with an aquarium, marina, educational facilities, and commercial spaces. The proposal also includes preserving and reusing two historic structures on the property: the Buckminster Fuller Golden Dome and the Flipper House.

The plan was discussed Monday during a public hearing, where developers outlined their vision and environmental advocates voiced concerns regarding marine habitat protection.

David Martin, CEO of Terra, said the company adjusted its proposal in response to environmental feedback.

"We've reduced and refined the marina program's footprint," Martin said. "We've incorporated protections for seagrass and marine life."

County planning documents detail proposed restrictions on dredging outside the existing boat basin to safeguard seagrass beds and hard-bottom marine habitats. The proposal also incorporates measures to protect manatees during and after marina construction, with requirements tied to construction and operating permits.

Despite the proposed safeguards, environmental advocates maintain that the redevelopment could threaten Biscayne Bay's ecosystem.

"The core issue still exists that no matter how you slice it, the application is going to be damaging to existing marine resources," said Valeria Donets of Friends of Biscayne Bay.

Donets highlighted concerns over increased boat traffic near manatee habitats.

"Those pressures on those manatees from boat traffic as well. They're just going to be forcing them potentially into collisions with manatees, which is more and more problematic," Donets said.

Donets also emphasized the economic impact on local tourism and fishing. "If the wildlife is not there, if the Bay is no longer capable of sustaining that wildlife, there goes the tourism, there goes a lot of fisheries," she said.

The redevelopment plan requests a land-use change to create the Seaquarium Activity Area Special District, which establishes specific zoning rules for aquarium, educational, commercial, and recreational uses.

County planning staff recommended adoption of the proposed land-use changes with modifications and acceptance of a declaration of restrictions. Miami-Dade County commissioners are scheduled to consider the proposal on Thursday, Nov. 19.