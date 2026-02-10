Delivery driver testifies he was shot at multiple times during a road rage incident

A victim of road rage testified inside a Miami-Dade courtroom Tuesday morning. He told the judge he was shot at four times after honking his horn.

Michel Dorta Mestre, 56, testified in bond court as the suspect, Alex Felizor, 39 of North Miami, appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy Glazer.

"You were arrested for throwing or shooting a deadly missile," Judge Glazer told Felizor, adding he was a "danger to the community."

North Miami Police say the incident reportedly happened at 11:55 a.m. on N.E. 125th St. and N.E. 10th Avenue as the two men were driving near each other.

"I was driving and I honked at him 2 or 3 times. He never touched my car but I heard 3 or 4 shots. So I noticed there were shots when he got close to my car, he started filming my tag. When I saw there were shots I called 911 and said someone was shooting at me," testified Dorta Mestre in Spanish through a translator

He also testified that this was not the first incident of road rage he has had, since he works as a delivery driver for Home Depot. However, the shooting has made him scared to go back to work.

"If he had that reaction just because I honked at him, I don't know what he can have against me in the future," he said.

He also testified that he has two kids in the house and is scared of something happening to them.

"I work with my son and my son could not come that day because he was ill. If he was there that day one of those 4 bullets could have hit him. I still have a bullet with me that I found in one of the tires," Dorta Mestre said.

The judge called Felizor a "danger to the community," ordering strict house arrest

Judge Glazer ordered Felizor to pay a $15,000 bond plus house arrest level three, which means he cannot leave his home at all unless they have authorized and essential appointments. She set his curfew from 11pm to 6am.

"And while this case is pending you can not possess or use firearms. And if you have firearms you will have to surrender them to the nearest police station," she also said.

Judge Glazer also ordered Felizor to stay away from the victim and gave him a Public Defender.

In court through a Creole translator, Felizor said he had not been able to reach out to his family because the battery in his phone had died.

CBS News Miami stopped at Felizor's home in North Miami and one of his friends said he was surprised by the arrest.

Kevin Noel, who is also a neighbor, said "I have known Alex for a long time. I don't think he did that. I don't know. I am shocked. I am shocked to hear that."

What exactly happened during the incident, according to arrest reports

An arrest report said several rounds were fired at the victim's car and one bullet went out through his front windshield. It also said that all of the bullets made contact with the vehicle, which could have killed the driver.

The report also said that Felizor "uttered he had a firearm" and there was a black handgun in his right pocket.

The report noted that there were six .380 rounds out of a capacity of 10 rounds in the weapon with "One round in the chamber." It also noted there was a spent .380 round in the driver's seat and said there were 3 bullet holes on the passenger side of the car.

The report also said there was video on the victim's phone of the "subject approaching" and said the suspect also crashed his car and later invoked his rights to remain silent.