Miami restaurant owner fought with would-be burglar after catching him in the act

Miami restaurant owner confronted burglar after catching him in the act

Miami restaurant owner confronted burglar after catching him in the act

Miami restaurant owner confronted burglar after catching him in the act

MIAMI - A restaurant owner caught a would-be burglar in the act.

Around 3 a.m., the owner of El Jardín Latino restaurant, at 17th Avenue and NW 31st Street, got an alert. When he checked the surveillance video, he spotted a man inside the closed business. He called the police and then went to the restaurant to stop him from stealing anything.

Surveillance video shows the man going through the cash register, and taking items from the restaurant, stuffing them into his backpack.

When the owner arrived, he confronted the man and a fight broke out.

"Officers immediately responded on scene and made contact with the business owner as well as the suspect. The business owner went to that location to confront that suspect that was inside the business," said Miami police spokeswoman Kiara Delva.

The man was taken into custody and then to the hospital

"The suspect did appear to be under the influence of an unknown substance so he was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, said Delva.

Police have not released the man's name.