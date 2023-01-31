Miami ranks 6th in Best Places to tie the knot

MIAMI - From bridal shops and venues to event planners and photographers, the Magic City is a great place to get married.

That's according to WalletHub which ranked Miami 6th out of the 180 biggest US cities.

Miami earned the top spot for the number of bridal shops and event spaces per capita. It tied for fourth when it came to musicians & DJs and flower and gift shops. As for wedding cost, it ranked in the middle of the road at 93rd.

The average couple shells out around $28,000 for their big day.

To come up with its rankings, the personal finance website used 26 key indicators of cost-effectiveness, convenience, and enjoyment.

So how should a couple decide where to get married?

"Zeroing in on the wedding destination could very well be the first big decision being made by the soon-to-be-married couple, but like the marriage ahead, determining the destination should be a joint effort, while also giving due consideration to each person's wishes," said Nova Southeastern University professor Madhavi Menon, Ph.D.

In addition to Miami, two other city's made the top ten on the list.

Orlando came in, overall, at number one. It did well in the event venue and activities categories.

Las Vegas came in second followed by Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Tampa came in fourth and also did well when it came to event venues.

Atlanta came in 5th. Rounding out the top ten were Knoxville, El Paso, TX, New Orleans, and Boise, ID.

Fort Lauderdale ranked 33rd on the list while Jacksonville came in at 58th.

Also making the list were Tallahassee (72), Port St. Lucie (85), Cape Coral (90), Hialeah (117), and Pembroke Pines (128).