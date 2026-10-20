Miami woman breaks barriers by becoming a top leader in legal world, but leadership is about more than titles

She grew up in a Miami neighborhood where going to college wasn't always expected.

Now, Yvette Ostolaza is making history as one of the top leaders in the legal world.

The daughter of Cuban immigrants who came to Miami as children through Operation Pedro Pan, Yvette Ostolaza grew up in Miami's Grapeland Heights neighborhood where a college education wasn't always a given.

"I'm a first-generation college student, and the journey evolved little by little," said Ostolaza.

She went on to earn two degrees from the University of Miami and eventually made history as the first Hispanic person to lead one of the nation's top 20 law firms by revenue.

For those who know her best, her leadership is about more than titles.

"Yvette has been a mentor, she's been a role model and she's been a friend. She's a force, and she's tenacious, and she's brilliant and she's a great advocate, but she's not just an advocate for clients, but for the people around her," said Beatriz Azcuy, Co-Managing Partner, Sidley Miami.

While leading global law firm Sidley, Ostolaza also makes time to give back, providing free legal services and supporting community organizations including Miami's Orange Bowl Committee.

"I have always found a way, gratefully to be involved in our community, I find that is one of the best things that I am able to do in my position, and I'm grateful for the organizations that allows me to be part of that," said Ostolaza.

Through it all, she credits her family for helping her reach the top while hoping her story inspires others to follow their dreams.

"Be relentlessly curious, constantly read, constantly ask questions, look for mentors and be open to change. You can be a different person in your 20s, 30s, 50s. Not to put yourself in a box, that's the advice I would give," said Ostolaza.

Proving that where you start doesn't have to determine how far you go.

Ostolaza says she plans to continue mentoring the next generation of lawyers while serving her clients and giving back to the community.