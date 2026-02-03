Legacy of "Godmother of Coconut Grove" defined by spirit of inclusion

In honor of Black History Month, we're highlighting Coconut Grove's deep Bahamian roots through the life of a woman many call the Godmother of Coconut Grove, Thelma Gibson.

"I was born right here in Coconut Grove on December 17, 1926. So I just turned 99-years-old" Gibson said.

Ms. Thelma Gibson grew up on Charles Avenue before leaving home at just 17-years-old to attend nursing school. During World War II, a nationwide nursing shortage opened doors for women of color but not without resistance.

"The lady looked at me. She said, 'You're Thelma Anderson?' I said, 'In the flesh.' And she said, 'Anderson, I don't think you can work in the operating room.'"

She was denied the job because of her race, but she refused to quit continuing to apply, eventually returning to Jackson Hospital, and later opening a clinic in Goulds that welcomed patients of color from across South Florida.

Her life of service extended beyond medicine. Her husband, Theodore Gibson, was a priest, civil rights leader, and tireless advocate for Coconut Grove's Black community.

"Was it love at first sight?" asked CBS Miami.

"No, no, oh no indeed. Because he was older. Mamma said, 'If he's interested in you, you ought to know him and be interested in him.' So, that's how I ended up getting married to him. Once we got married, he just got more involved and of course I got more involved and when he died, I decided to start the Theodore Gibson Memorial Fund," Gibson said.

Gibson retired from nursing in 1980, but her service never stopped. In 1984, she founded the Miami-Dade Women's Chamber of Commerce intentionally inclusive from the start.

"We're going to have a women's chamber of commerce, and it's not going to be just Black women. It's going to be Black and White and Hispanic that's how we started the Women's Chamber of Commerce of Dade County." said Gibson.

That spirit of inclusion still defines her legacy.

"She welcomed all of us from different islands, from different countries, from different looks. It didn't matter what color you were or where you were from. She embraced you," said Merline Barton, President and Co-founder of the Thelma Gibson Health Initiative.

"This is a part of my life story. I got up this morning and said I have to get dressed because someone is coming to interview me. I didn't know if I would live long enough to have this interview. And I thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you." said Gibson.