South Florida organization celebrating 25 years of helping people turn skills into career opportunities

For 25 years, a South Florida organization has been giving people more than job training – it's been giving them a path to a better future.

Opportunities Industrialization Center of South Florida (OIC) helps people overcome barriers, learn new skills, and turn those skills into careers.

For Jenae Smith, finding the opportunity for employment started with finding a place that understood how she learns.

"I have dyslexia and I have ADHD as well, so coming to an organization that already knows how to help people, that already knows how to deal with people wherever they are, it makes me comfortable," Smith said.

Smith spent months learning to master hand and power tools – even learning how to build a home.

For Barnette Diggs, OIC offered a chance to expand her skills in fiber optics, carpentry and core maintenance.

"They not only learn hands-on training skills, they're actually gaining certifications, certifications they can put on their resume," Diggs said.

For Arthur Morgan, who came to OIC with a background in construction, training as a road flagger led directly to work.

"They offer that class and I took advantage of it, I maximized it, and today I have a job and possibly a career," Morgan said.

OIC says that's the goal – identify the jobs employers need filled, then give people the training to compete for them.

"A job is the best social service that you can provide someone, so OIC started to give people a hand up, not a handout by allowing them the ability to become gainfully employed, so they can take care of their families and that tradition still continues today," said OIC Vice President of Programs Arlene Connelly-Drummond.

More than 20,000 people have been trained through OIC, an impact the organization is highlighting as it celebrates 25 years in South Florida.

"It's been amazing, I'm grateful, I won't stop here. I just desire to be so much more," Morgan said.

OIC of South Florida is also marking its 25th anniversary with a summit bringing together business leaders, policymakers and workforce innovators to tackle challenges facing our communities and expand economic opportunity.

For more information about OIC's services or how to attend the summit, check out their website.