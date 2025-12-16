South Florida's Mitzvah Kitchen serving up food to help those battling food insecurity

In this all week's all new Miami Proud, we head to South Florida's Mitzvah Kitchen where volunteers gather to cook nutritious meals to help people in the community battling food insecurity.

Dozens of volunteers are gathered in the Mitzvah Kitchen, cutting peppers, preparing chicken, and baking cookies. It's an inclusive environment where people can serve, and come together to uplift others.

"A Mitzvah means a good deed. It's a commandment from God and one of the most important things God tells us is love they neighbor and love they self. So Mitzvah Kitchen means a good deed, a commandment from God through the kitchen," explained Rabbi Yossi Harlig, the Mitzvah Kitchen Director.

Volunteering with Mitzvah Kitchen "feels wonderful"

Claudia Potamkin is a regular volunteer at the Mitzvah Kitchen. She told CBS News Miami that volunteering is nourishing to her soul.

"The Mitzvah is not only for them, it's for us as well. We give it to ourselves by being a part of that cycle of life and to each other by preparing it together and it just feels wonderful," said Potamkin.

During Hanukkah, the meals delivered will include a special Hanukkah treat. Mitzvah Kitchen co-director Nechama Harlig took CBS News Miami into the Mitzvah Kitchen to cook up some delicious potato pancakes.

"So a Latke is actually a pancake fried in oil. First we have to peel the potatoes. The holiday of Hanukkah is all about illuminating our community with light. Light represents different things, it's really kindness, kindness illuminates peoples life," explained Harlig.

She added grated onions, eggs, flower, salt, pepper and then fried the latkes until they were golden brown.

Mitzvah Kitchen already served up 11,500 meals

The Mitzvah Kitchen launched in May, and has already distributed more than 11,500 meals.

"What was the miracle of Hannukah, a little bit of light, it was supposed to last one day and it lasted eight days. Same exact thing that the Mitzvah Kitchen is. One meal brings so much light into the community," said Rabbi Harlig.

There are a number of volunteer opportunities if you would like to take part in the effort. For more information, click here.