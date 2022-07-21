Miami Proud: Local actor, producer Benji Leon's sees bright future for South Florida theater scene

MIAMI - Fans of musical theater may have caught the recent performance of "In the Heights" at the Adrienne Arsht Center starring Miami actor Benji Leon as the lead character, 'Usnavy', in a role made famous by the musical's creator and star Lin Manuel Miranda.

"It's a lot of fun to play this character - to fill those shoes - or do my best to fill those shoes," Leon lauged.

"It is a lot of fun and a huge honor to do it. Such a high-energy part it's cool."

Leon started his own theater company Loxen Productions.

He performed this version of the award-winning musical here after a two-year hiatus due to COVID and with a completely local cast.

Like most actors, he got his start on a smaller stage in high school.

"I studied at Miami Children's Theater, they did a production of (ironically enough) "In the Heights", and I think from then on I got the bug so to speak and I fell in love with it day one," he said.

He had lead roles in "Shrek", "Willy Wonka", "Aladdin", and more.

His passion for acting grew to starting his own company at just 21 years of age and surrounded himself with other local talents to produce "In the Heights" for South Florida audiences.

"The entire cast is from here and I couldn't have asked for any better ensemble to be dancing and singing alongside me on stage to bring the story to life because it's really top-of-the-line actors and performers.'

He also got to perform in Washington D.C. recently at The Kennedy Center, where he sang alongside some of the original actors from Disney's "Encanto."



Leon was very grateful.

"Honestly, everything kind of just happened, I'm very blessed and very lucky to be surrounded by people who will take care of me and guide me in the right direction."

His mission is to continue to promote and give local talent an opportunity, noting that South Florida is thriving with talented actors who can put the magic city in the spotlight, and he is proud to be a part of it.

"Give it enough time in the next few years if Miami keeps going in the right direction I think it can be as big as New York, or Los Angeles."