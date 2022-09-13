Miami Police: Woman sexually assaulted while she slept on bus bench

MIAMI - City of Miami Police investigators are looking for a man they say sexually assaulted a woman while she slept on a bus bench.

Detectives say it happened in the area of S.W. 3 Avenue and S.W. 18th Road on August 15, 2022., at approximately 1 a.m.

Police say the man was captured on video surveillance exiting a dark-colored 4-door truck, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado, and approaching the victim on foot.

The woman told police she was sleeping on the bus bench when she was startled by a man standing over her, sexually assaulting her.

That is when police said the victim began shouting for help and alerted a nearby witness who ran to her aid.

Police said, "The suspect then fled on foot eastbound toward S.W. 18th Road from S.W. 3rd Avenue passing his truck but later returned when he saw no one had given chase. The suspect is then seen driving off in the truck."

Investigators describe the man as being 30 to 50 years of age, about 5'8" with a protruding midline/stomach, with gray long hair pulled back in a ponytail, facial hair with gray sideburns.

"Officers and our detectives are working everything in their power to make sure they get him because they have no doubt he will in fact strike again," says Officer Delva.

He was last seen wearing an army green T-shirt with dark-colored shorts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police at (305) 603-6300.

Those with information that wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).

