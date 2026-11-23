A Miami police cruiser and a Waymo car collided at the intersection of 17th Avenue and Seventh Street on Sunday morning. Police said one of the people in the Waymo had to be taken to the hospital.

Airbags were deployed in the Waymo, and the driver's side of the bumper was mangled after it collided with a Miami police cruiser. The Miami police vehicle can be seen with extensive damage in the driver's-side wheel well. A third damaged car was also on scene.

Police said one person was taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

Waymo said its vehicle was stopped at a traffic light and that another vehicle collided with the police car, pushing it into the Waymo vehicle.

"The safety of our riders and other road users is our top priority," Waymo said in a statement. "We are coordinating with first responders."

Miami police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Waymo tested its driverless vehicles across Miami-Dade before inviting Miami users to book rides through its app in January 2026.

Waymo has gotten into trouble with other states. California just banned Waymo's driverless taxis from using freeways after a string of incidents involving its cars. Waymo said it's suspending all freeway operations for its cars, including in Miami.