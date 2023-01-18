Miami Police to conduct DUI Saturation Patrol

MIAMI - On Thursday, January 19, the Miami Police Department will execute a DUI Saturation Patrol.

It will happen in the City of Miami's South District Coral Way Neighborhood service area.

The procedure will take place from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

This DUI Saturation Patrol's objective is to make a sustained effort to lower the number of accidents and fatalities on our roads that are caused by traffic.

Traffic enforcement officers will concentrate their efforts at the predetermined locations and show zero tolerance for violations of Driving While License Suspended, Non-Valid Driver's License, No Insurance, No Seatbelt, and Driving Under the Influence.

This effort is in conjunction with the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over", "Let's Eliminate Aggressive Driving" and "Buckle Up Florida: Click It or Ticket" campaigns.