Miami police seek hit-and-run driver who critically injured pedestrian pushing scooter

Miami Police are appealing to the public for help identifying a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian pushing an electric scooter early Tuesday morning before fleeing the scene.

The collision occurred just before 6 a.m. along Northwest Seventh Avenue at 27th Street. Surveillance footage captured from Luxury Custom Garage shows a man pushing a scooter across the street mid-block when a vehicle collides with him, launching him into the air.

The victim, a man around 30 years old, was found unresponsive but breathing. He was rushed in critical condition to Ryder Trauma Center, where police say he is expected to make a full recovery.

A police officer fueling up across the street heard screeching tires and a loud bang, arriving at the scene immediately after the impact. Investigators noted the victim was crossing with a woman who was pushing a bicycle.

"These pedestrians were crossing the street at mid-block where they were not supposed to," said Miami Police spokesperson Officer Mike Vega. "As he was crossing the street and right before he got to the sidewalk, he got hit by a vehicle that, instead of stopping and rendering aid, continued on."

Police are searching for a black or dark-colored sedan or SUV that sustained extensive damage to its front end and windshield.

Nelson Agustin, owner of Luxury Custom Garage, shared the surveillance footage with CBS News Miami in hopes that someone would recognize the vehicle or driver.

Officer Vega stressed that leaving the crash scene transformed what might have been traffic citations into a serious felony.

"If that vehicle stayed on the scene, that driver probably would not have faced charges for that accident," Vega said. "If you don't have a driver's license or insurance or a registration, you just have to pay for whatever the consequences are with a ticket. But when you leave the scene like that with injuries, you are facing a felony charge."

Local residents expressed concern over the rising frequency of hit-and-run incidents in the area.

"I feel like this is crazy, a pedestrian crossing the street and they hit him and kept on going," said neighbor Orin Cartwright. "It's bad. It is someone's life. I hope they find him and get him off the street.

"That has been happening a lot lately. They need to do something about it. It's a shame to hit somebody and keep going without rendering aid. They need to be found and held accountable," said another neighbor, who did not want to be identified.

A third resident said: "They need to hurry up and find him. That's crazy. I feel bad and hope he recovers quickly. The guy needs to turn himself in and do the right thing."

Anyone with information that could lead to the vehicle's location or the driver's identity is urged to call Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).