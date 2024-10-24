Miami police searching for hit and run driver who killed a man

MIAMI - The search is on for a hit-and-run driver who killed a man early Thursday morning in Miami.

The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the area of NW 7th Avenue and 15 Street.

"Once our officers arrived on the scene, they found an elderly man, maybe within his late 50s, early 60s, who had been hit by a vehicle, and the vehicle had left the scene," said Miami police Officer Mike Vega.

Investigators believe they know the make of the vehicle that hit the man and what led up to the man being hit.

"What we know for now is that the vehicle was possibly traveling northbound and the pedestrian had just stepped out of the curb into the street when he was hit. We think that the vehicle might be a Hyundai, but we're still not positive. Whatever vehicle it is will have damage in the front, right passenger side," said Vega.

While the driver may not have been at fault, they're now facing serious charges.

"If you get involved in an accident, whether you don't have a driver's license, if you don't have insurance, if the car is not registered, it's better for you to stay on the scene than to leave the scene of an accident. In a case like that, you would get a ticket or something. Now, when you leave the scene of an accident resulting in a death, you're looking at a criminal prosecution," said Vega.

The name of the man who died has not been released.