Miami police officer injured after patrol vehicle struck in Little Havana, officials say

A Miami police officer was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after his patrol vehicle was struck by another vehicle in Little Havana, police said.

According to Miami Police, the incident happened at about 3:20 a.m., when one of their officers was T-boned by another vehicle at 1200 SW 7th Street.

Police said the officer was transported by Miami Fire-Rescue to the hospital, with possibly multiple fractures. However, police didn't release his condition, only saying he was stable.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and no charges have been filed at this time.

The names of neither the officer nor the driver of the other vehicle have been released at this time.