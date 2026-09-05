Miami police motorcycle officer injured in Florida Turnpike crash

A Miami police motorcycle officer is recovering at a hospital after being injured in a crash Saturday on the Florida Turnpike.

Dramatic images from the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near Bird Road around midday showed the officer's motorcycle overturned on the highway, not far from HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

Fellow motorcycle officers and officers in patrol cars accompanied Miami-Dade Fire Rescue as the injured officer was taken to the hospital.

Miami police said the officer was being evaluated for injuries and may have suffered a broken arm or leg.

CBS News Miami

Police have not released details about the officer, but said Miami Police Chief Edwin Lopez visited the hospital to check on him. Police also said it was not clear what caused the crash.

CBS News Miami spoke with Steadman Stahl, president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, who expressed concern about the dangers motorcycle officers face.

Stahl said, "It's startling, and it just brings back to reality how dangerous it can be for motorcycle officers. It is one of the most dangerous jobs we have in the police department. What I am hearing is that the officer is going to be OK, but it just goes to show you never know. Here he is driving home, and this accident takes place, and he finds himself in the hospital on a holiday weekend, of all times for this to happen."

He said, "It does bring solace and support to know that all the officers showed up to make sure he was transported to the hospital and to know that his loved ones are with him."

Stahl said, "In a police car, you have a side panel to protect you, but on a motorcycle, you have two tires, your helmet, your leather boots, and your arms, and you are really exposed out there. These guys go in day in and day out, and it is horrific what can happen on these motorcycles. I have seen it over and over."

Stahl said he was impressed by the support shown by other officers.

"It is always horrible when you hear about any accident, but when it involves other law enforcement officers, I don't care what patch you are wearing, everyone is coming," he said. "It sinks in your stomach when you hear about an accident involving an officer. But there is a brotherhood, and this is what our profession is. We look out for one another. If one officer is in trouble, I don't care what badge they are wearing. We will all be there for him."

Stahl said, "I am sure there is going to be a thorough investigation, and they will try to make sure that nothing like this happens again."