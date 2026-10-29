Miami police chief says crime is down 3% overall, 7% for violent crime, in first 100 days on the job

Crime is trending downward in the City of Miami, according to police department data. More than 100 days into his tenure, Police Chief Edwin Lopez says a combination of strategies, technology, and officers on the ground is helping drive the decline.

Department data show overall crime dropped by 3% and violent crime fell by 7% between June 15 and Sept. 22, compared with the same period in 2025.

Lopez said the progress is the result of a collective effort, crediting the work of previous administrations as well as the officers serving in the department today. He pointed to the department's increased use of technology—including drones and surveillance cameras—along with increased police patrols as important components of the crime-fighting strategy.

Since taking office, Lopez has visited all 13 neighborhoods in Miami to better understand community needs. When asked whether residents feel safer, Lopez said most report they do.

While violent crime has shown improvement, not every category is moving in the same direction. Data show assault and battery, as well as larceny and theft, remained relatively unchanged during the comparison period.

When asked how the department would prepare for a potential funding change if Amendment 3 passes on Nov. 3, Lopez said the department would address that challenge when the time comes.

Looking ahead to his next 100 days, Lopez plans to build on current strategies, including patrols and technology. With the holiday season approaching, the chief also hinted at additional public safety initiatives in the works, promising more details in the coming weeks.