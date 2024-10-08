Meet CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy nominee Christopher Columbus safety Bryce Fitzgerald

MIAMI: CBS News Miami is once again on the hunt for the most outstanding high school football player in South Florida.

This week's Nat Moore Trophy nominee goes to Christopher Columbus safety Bryce Fitzgerald, a four-star athlete.

Fitzgerald led the Explorers to back-to-back state titles since transferring from Belen Jesuit, a rival of the Westchester Catholic school, his sophomore year.

"I wanted to play on a bigger stage against bigger teams and showcase my talent," Fitzgerald said.

A two-way player, he can do it all.

"I was a pure receiver at Belen and one of our safeties got hurt and one of our coaches pulled me in and the first play I went in, I caught an interception. So after that I just started playing both sides."

He grew up in a multi-sports athlete, also earning a state championship on the basketball court early in his high school career. But ultimately he was drawn to the football field.

"I love the contact so getting to release our anger and play against people with a lot of talent, it's a blessing."

Last season, he had 20 tackles and intercepted five passes.

This year?

He wants to accomplish more.

"When our coaches need something they count on me and I hold myself accountable. Get interceptions again and 500 receiving yards."

Fitzgerald's ultimate goal is to make it to the NFL and with more than 40 Division 1 offers and modeling his game after Miami Dolphins cornerback cornerback Jalen Ramsey, he's hoping he's well on the way.

"That's one of my favorite guys to watch, the most physical corner that I've seen, seems that I think, and he's one of the best talents down here."

Fitzgerald is more than just an incredible athlete though. When he's not playing football, he's heavily involved in his church.

"I'm a leader of a Bible study. I did it every Tuesday with the younger people in my church. My sister is included in that and I'm teaching her."

You too can nominate your favorite high school football player at NatMooreTrophy.com.