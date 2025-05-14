Miami mother charged after 2 kids found in hot car while she shopped at ULTA, police say

A Miami mother was arrested after she allegedly left her two children alone in a hot car while she went shopping for beauty products

According to Miami police, on Wednesday, around 12:30 p.m., an officer noticed a car improperly parked at 1400 NW N River Driver. When the officer got closer to the vehicle to issue a parking citation, they noticed two children inside.

A 2-and-half year old boy was sitting in the backseat with no seat belt on and a 22-month-old girl was asleep in a car seat, according to the arrest report, which noted that both were sweating.

The officer wrote in the report that the engine was turned off and the windows were rolled down about four inches.

According to police, about 15 minutes later the children's mother, 37-year-old Albany Patrick came rushing back to the car with an orange ULTA Beauty shopping bag in hand.

After reviewing surveillance video, police said Patrick parked the car at 12:23 p.m. and entered the store on the second floor. Approximately, 20 minutes later she left the store and headed back to her car, according to the report.

When police took Patrick in for questioning, she invoked her right to remain silent. She was then taken into custody and charged with one count of child neglect without bodily harm.