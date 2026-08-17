Miami mom arrested after 6-year-old found alone at playground in Sunny Isles Beach

A Miami-area mother is facing child neglect charges after police say she left her six-year-old son alone at a Sunny Isles Beach playground.

Investigators say 41-year-old Elena Sexton left her son alone for nearly an hour.

Miami-Dade Correction

Witnesses told police they spotted the boy by himself and told them that he said he was scared and hadn't eaten anything since breakfast.

The arrest report states the boy told the witness that his mom left him there to get food with a friend, that he was scared and didn't want to leave with a stranger.

Officers say they spotted Sexton walking back to the park, and that's when she was arrested.

Sexton is charged with child neglect.