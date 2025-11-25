Miami mayoral candidates Eileen Higgins and Emilio Gonzalez face off in debate moderated by CBS News Miami. Here's how to watch.

The City of Miami's two mayoral runoff candidates, former County Commissioner Eileen Higgins and former Miami City Manager Emilio Gonzalez, face off this Tuesday night, Nov. 25, in a live, televised debate from the CBS Miami studio.

The hourlong debate, moderated by CBS Miami's Jim DeFede, comes as voters prepare to return to the polls on Dec. 9, after neither candidate cleared the 50% threshold required to win the Nov. 4 election outright.

Higgins led the crowded 13-person field with 36% of the vote, followed by Gonzalez with 19%, according to the Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections.

Because no one reached a majority, city rules require a runoff to determine who will lead Miami for the next four years.

Who are the candidates in the Miami mayoral debate?

Eileen Higgins served on the Miami-Dade County Commission, representing parts of central Miami-Dade. She has campaigned on increasing government transparency, expanding affordable housing options, and restoring trust in City Hall following years of political turmoil and corruption scandals.

Emilio Gonzalez, a retired Air Force colonel and former Miami city manager under Mayor Francis Suarez, is running on a platform centered on leadership experience and fiscal discipline. Gonzalez previously oversaw the city's administration and has emphasized management expertise and financial stewardship.

How to watch the Miami mayoral debate