Lindor, Morel power New York Mets to a 15-14 win over Miami Marlins

Francisco Lindor hit a three-run homer, Christopher Morel added a two-run shot and finished a triple shy of the cycle as the New York Mets outslugged the Miami Marlins 15-14 Wednesday night to complete a series sweep.

Lindor hit his 18th homer of the season in a six-run seventh inning that put New York ahead to stay.

New York squandered an 8-0 lead and led 15-9 before hanging on as Miami scored twice in the eighth and three in the ninth.

A.J. Ewing hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly with the bases loaded after Marlins reliever Josh Ekness (1-3) hit a batter and walked two and was replaced by Tyler Zuber without recording an out. Morel and Torrens followed with RBI singles before Lindor connected off Zuber to make it 14-8.

The Marlins rallied with Joe Mack's solo homer in the seventh and Owen Caissie's two run single in the eighth. Graham Pauley hit an RBI single in the ninth to get the Marlins to 15-11 before Griffin Conine added a run-scoring double and scored on Otto Lopez's triple. Tobias Myers relieved Nate Lavender after Jakob Marsee's one-out single that narrowed the gap to one and struck out Caissie and retired Pauley on a pop out for his second save.

Marsee had four hits and three RBI as the Marlins finished with 20 hits. Caissie hit his 14th homer in the sixth.

The Marlins used seven relievers and the Mets six in the game that lasted 3 hours, 38 minutes.

Daniel Duarte (2-0) allowed one run in 1 2/3 innings of relief for the win.

The Mets scored six runs second against Marlins starter Janson Junk. Brett Baty left after a single because of left knee pain and was replaced by Morel.

Mets RHP Nolan McLean (11-8, 3.06 ERA) starts Friday at the Yankees, who have not named a starter.

The Marlins and Dodgers have not named starters for their series opener on Friday in Miami.

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