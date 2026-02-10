Miami Marlins, Chris Paddack agree to $4 million, 1-year contract, AP source says

Right-hander Chris Paddack and the Miami Marlins agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday.

Paddack can earn an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses, the person said, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

Miami appears likely to slot him into its rotation after trading Edward Cabrera to the Chicago Cubs and Ryan Weathers to the New York Yankees.

Paddack, who turned 30 last month, was selected by the Marlins in the eighth round of the 2015 amateur draft and was traded to San Diego in June 2016 for pitcher Fernando Rodney.

He was 5-12 with a 5.35 ERA in 28 starts and five relief appearances last year for Minnesota and Detroit, which acquired him on July 28. Paddack was 3-9 with a 4.95 ERA in 21 starts for the Twins and 2-3 with a 6.32 ERA for the Tigers.

He had a $7.5 million salary in the final season of a $12,525,000, three-year deal and earned $1 million in performance bonuses.

Paddack has a 32-36 record and 4.64 ERA in 110 starts and eight relief appearances over seven seasons with San Diego (2019-21), Minnesota (2022-25) and Detroit.

