Miami Man in custody after allegedly assaulting woman

By CBS Miami Team

CBS Miami

Police investigating after barricaded man allegedly assaults woman
Police investigating after barricaded man allegedly assaults woman 00:53

MIAMI --  Miami police are investigating after a man allegedly made threats and assaulted a woman early Saturday morning. 

Officials say that person took off once officers arrived and barricaded himself inside a home in the area of Miami Springs. 

The incident happened near 28th Terrace and Northwest 19th Avenue.

A friend of the alleged victim says the woman got a ride from the suspect and was lured inside of a home.

"She finally made it out the house. Running. Screaming. Crying. Beat up. No clothes basically. She was half naked and said that the guy knocked her out." said the witness. 

The man has been placed in custody, according to police. 

