Miami man charged with vehicular homicide in crash that killed young woman, police say

Family heartbroken over death of loved one, suspect charged with vehicular homicide

A family is grieving after a woman was killed in a car crash last week and the man police say caused it is now charged with vehicular homicide.

Victim remembered by her family

City of Miami police said Cinthia Sierra Linares was killed in an intersection at Northwest 20th Street and 12th Avenue after the car she was driving was struck by a 24-year-old man.

Her family described her as a loving daughter, sister and friend who lit up every room she walked into. Her sister, Jeniffer Sierra, said she was on her way home from work when the crash happened.

"It's really hard. I didn't want to believe it. All the things they were saying," said Jeniffer Sierra.

Jeniffer Sierra said her younger sister was her backbone, especially with most of their family back in Colombia.

"She always had a smile on her face. She was always dancing. Always listening to music. That is my sister," Sierra said.

Police detail crash sequence

Police said the crash happened last Thursday, Sept. 18, shortly before 11 p.m. Detectives said 24-year-old Oscar Portillo Lopez struck multiple cars while driving recklessly before the deadly collision.

According to an arrest affidavit, one person told police, "She observed vehicle #1 swerving from left to right at a high rate of speed before it suddenly rear-ended her vehicle."

Police said Portillo Lopez ran through several red lights before hitting Sierra Linares' car, the impact so strong it sent her vehicle into a light pole.

Signs of possible impairment noted

The arrest report stated, "Upon arrival, officer M. Rodriguez approached the defendant and reported detecting the odor of alcoholic beverage," and noted "along with slurred speech."

Family calls for justice

Jeniffer Sierra said her sister's death has left a void that cannot be filled.

"He took a young girl with spectacular hopes and dreams. We're a family heartbroken because of him. She deserves justice," Sierra said.

The family has set up a crowdfunding page to help with funeral expenses.

Suspect in custody

Police said Portillo Lopez is currently in custody and being held on an immigration hold.