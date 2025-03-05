Watch CBS News
Miami man tied up, choked 4-year-old son, police say

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

A 29-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including aggravated child abuse and torture, after his 4-year-old son was found with injuries consistent with being tied up and choked, according to a Miami Police Department arrest report.

Orlando Fernandez was taken into custody Monday after an investigation revealed the child had been subjected to repeated abuse, including being tied up, choked and thrown into a closet.

According to the arrest report, the investigation began after the Child Protection Team (CPT) contacted detectives regarding the child, who had been medically and forensically evaluated.

During an interview, the child disclosed that Fernandez, his biological father, had repeatedly abused him.

The child told investigators how his father choked him and officers observed bruising and marks around his wrists consistent with being restrained.

Police said Fernandez initially denied the allegations but later admitted to some involvement.

During the search, police said they found a small bag of what they believe to be cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Further investigation, including a statement from Fernandez's girlfriend, confirmed that the child had been tied up.

Fernandez was transported to a local hospital for medical clearance before being taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center (TGK).

