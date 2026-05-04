Miami man charged with killing girlfriend's two brothers in apartment shooting, police say

A man is behind bars after police say he shot and killed his girlfriend's two brothers inside a Miami apartment.

"I woke from a dead sleep — five gunshots, pow pow pow pow pow — and then the door slammed underneath my balcony," said neighbor Gina Kirk.

Kirk said the sounds came early Saturday morning from an apartment at 5329 NW 17th Street.

According to police, 31-year-old Antwan Carter is accused of opening fire inside the unit.

When officers arrived, they found two men in their 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other later died at a hospital.

"There's probable cause for the charges. It looks like he shot and killed his girlfriend's two brothers," said Judge Mindy Glazer during a court hearing.

Investigators say the victims had gone to check on their sister and got into a confrontation with Carter.

Police say Carter was found outside the building and told officers, "I am the one." Officers also recovered a gun from his pocket.

Carter was taken into custody and appeared in bond court Monday.

"I am going to grant the state's motion for pretrial detention — no bond," Judge Glazer said.

Carter is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Police say he also has a history of domestic violence.