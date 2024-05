Miami Man arrested after exposing himself to girl in neighborhood library

MIAMI – A man was caught and cuffed blocks away from North Dade Regional Library after allegedly exposing himself to a child inside.

The girl called her mother, who rushed back to get her.

Meanwhile the suspect, Keith Robertson, left.

The victim's mother confronted Robertson. That's when, police say, he pulled out a gun and opened fire on her and another relative.