Man stabbed with his own knife after telling men not to urinate outside Miami restaurant, police say

Three men were arrested after Miami police said they beat and stabbed a man who called one of them out for urinating outside a Little Havana restaurant.

Jose Luis Martinez, 41, was charged alongside Deyton Odel Rojas, 32, and Helder Jose Rojas, 31.

According to a police report, the victim said he and a friend were leaving Cafe Honduras Maya on NW 7th Street just after midnight Saturday when they spotted one of the men urinating in the parking lot.

The victim said he told the men "not to urinate in public."

That started an argument that turned physical.

The police report says the victim had a knife for self-defense, but one of the suspects grabbed it and stabbed the victim several times.

Paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital. All three face attempted second-degree murder charges.

The victim's condition is unknown.