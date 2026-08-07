Surveillance video shows man sucker-punch woman in face in apparent random attack in Miami

A man was arrested after he was accused of sucker-punching a woman in front of a Miami restaurant, and in court on Friday the judge called him a threat to the community and tripled his bond.

The incident took place in front of Calle Ocho Sports Bar and Grill in Little Havana, and it was caught on surveillance video.

In the video, you can see the suspect, who was identified as Tavaris Dewand Greene, walking down the sidewalk and then sucker-punching a woman who was walking in the opposite direction.

"She was walking normally. Calmly. She was minding her business," Calle Ocho Sports Bar and Grill owner Monica Zapata said. "And he was walking in the opposite direction. Calmly and normally. It didn't look like anything was out of the ordinary. But all of a sudden, he pounces on her and he punches her. And he hit her so hard. And she just fell to the floor."

Tavaris Dewand Greene

Bystanders were then seen running to help the woman as the suspect ran off. The unidentified victim sustained a fractured nose, lacerations and abrasions to her left cheek that will need stitches to heal.

In court on Friday, Judge Mindy Glazier called up Greene to discuss the case, but she wasn't aware that the incident was caught on video.

When she found out, she paused the proceedings to watch it.

According to the arrest report, Greene told detectives that he went home to take a nap and smoke weed, and that he was having a bad day for punching someone.

And this isn't his first offense. The state called him an extreme danger after taking a look at his criminal history.

Glazier agreed.

"I believe he's a danger to the community," she said. "And an increased bond is warranted. I'm going to set his bond at $150,000."

She also ordered him to stay away from the victim.