6-year-old boy falls several stories from Miami-Dade hotel window, officials say

A child was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries on Sunday after investigators said he somehow fell several stories from a Miami-Dade hotel window.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said that the incident took place at a La Quinta Inn off of 154th Street in Miami Lakes.

According to prelimionary calls from first responders, it was a 6-year-old boy who fell from the window and reportendly fell several stories.

He was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The boy's condition is unknown, and the incident remains under investigation.