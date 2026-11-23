Just in time for the Thanksgiving travel rush, Miami International Airport officials are touting the results of a $14 billion infrastructure investment.

"We are acknowledging that above 95 percent — those elevators, escalators, and moving sidewalks which can be so irritating if they don't work, so inconvenient for our passengers — and we are now above industry standards," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The upgrades come as the airport anticipates a potentially record-setting Thanksgiving travel week.

"We're expecting about 1.95 million passengers during the Thanksgiving period, which is a 1% increase over last year," said MIA CEO Ralph Cutie, noting that the 11-day stretch will mark the airport's "busiest Thanksgiving season ever."

However, with storms expected Tuesday and Wednesday, passengers are being urged to check with their airlines for any schedule changes. Travelers are also encouraged to arrive three hours prior to their scheduled flights this week.

Passengers traveling Monday told CBS News Miami they have experienced no major delays so far.

"Travel's been good," said Claire Megna as she headed to South Carolina for the holiday.