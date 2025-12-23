London woman arrested at Miami airport with 130 pounds of marijuana hidden in suitcases, authorities say

A London‑bound passenger was arrested Monday at Miami International Airport after federal officers found more than 130 pounds of vacuum‑sealed marijuana – 60 bundles in all – packed into two suitcases, authorities said.

Begum Mulazimoglu, 22, of London, is facing a first‑degree felony charge of trafficking in cannabis after she was taken into custody before boarding a Virgin Atlantic flight to Heathrow Airport, according to an arrest affidavit. Mulazimoglu appeared before a judge on Tuesday.

Suitcases flagged during outbound check

Begum Mulazimoglu, 22. Miami-Dade Corrections

The Miami‑Dade Sheriff's Office said a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer flagged two hardsided suitcases during an outbound inspection after detecting a strong odor of marijuana.

According to authorities, Mulazimoglu claimed ownership of the bags and had about $1,000 worth of U.S. and British currency – $330 in U.S. dollars and £530 in British pounds (about $713 USD) – in her possession.

Affidavit details marijuana discovery

An arrest affidavit said Homeland Security Investigations notified the Miami‑Dade Sheriff's Office after the passenger was detained with the two marijuana-stuffed suitcases at the airport.

An X‑ray scan revealed 60 bundles, 30 in each suitcase, weighing a combined 59.74 kilograms (131.7 pounds), along with two Apple AirTags hidden inside, the affidavit said. The bundles were sealed in black nylon vacuum‑packed bags.

Federal prosecution declined

An Assistant United States Attorney declined federal prosecution, according to the affidavit.

The Miami‑Dade Sheriff's Office was notified, and Mulazimoglu was provided a meal before being taken into custody and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

The property was impounded at Miami‑Dade Sheriff's Office headquarters.