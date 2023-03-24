Miami International Airport expected to set record for Spring Break travel

MIAMI - Even months after the Southwest meltdown during Christmas, Miami International Airport and other cities are still feeling its impacts.

According to new data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics Miami's on-time performance took quite a hit in December.

During the month of November last year, 78% of flights were on-time, but compared with December, it dropped to 73%.

Partly to blame were the issues from Southwest. In December just 53% of Southwest flights departed MIA on-time, while Delta had 77%, and Amercian notched 72%.

Southwest blamed it on technical issues and old equipment, but delays and glitches could potentially happen again, especially with a busy summer season expected.

Some general tips to not get stuck: make sure to check credit card coverage for any protections you have now, keep customer service number handy to avoid long lines to rebook, and customers are entitled to a refund if they choose not to rebook.