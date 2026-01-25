Miami International Airport evacuated due to "suspicious item" left at terminal, authorities say

Miami International Airport has been evacuated after a "suspicious item" was left at the terminal on Sunday evening, authorities said.

Shortly after 5 p.m., the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office responded to MIA regarding a report of unattended luggage at Door 21 of the South Terminal on the Departures level of the airport.

Upon arrival, deputies identified the luggage and, out of an abundance of precaution, proceeded to evacuate everyone in the area, MDSO told CBS News Miami.

MIA Spokesperson Greg Chin confirmed the incident with CBS News Miami, saying that the TSA checkpoints for Concourses G, H and J, along with the curbside roadway, have been evacuated and closed off, causing traffic in the area.

Chin added that passengers driving to MIA should give themselves additional time as MDSO's Bomb Squad is currently at the scene and investigating the situation.

CBS News Miami has a crew heading to the airport to gather more details as authorities continue their investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.