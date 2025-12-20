Miami fans over the moon after Hurricanes top Texas A&M in first round of College Football Playoff: "Amazing"

South Florida was all about the U on Saturday night after an incredible interception by the Miami Hurricanes sealed the win against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Even though the game was in Texas, people are celebrating the Canes' victory here at home.

The 305 decks itself out in orange and green for the Canes

The Freedom Tower is lit up orange and green as the Canes advance to the next round.

From the Paramount Miami Worldcenter in downtown Miami — with Sebastian at the top — to the Sandbar in Coconut Grove, Hurricanes football fans are over the moon and excited about the win over the Aggies.

"It just came down to who made the better offensive play, which was us," one fan told CBS News Miami. "And we're okay. We're good with it."

The Sandbar in the Grove was shaking as the team conquered the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Everyone decked out in orange and green, supporting Head Coach Mario Cristobal and the team.

Fans told CBS News Miami the game is a testament to how far the team has come.

"I was worried in the beginning, but they pulled it off," said one fan. "It was amazing."

"If you needed to be convinced that things are different now, today was the day to see that," added another fan.

As the only Florida team in the College Football Playoff, fans feel a sense of pride Saturday night in the 305.

Up next on the list is Ohio State, which many Miami fans say is a long-awaited rematch.